The system will continue until those tasked with carrying out its instructions grow both conscience and balls and refuse to carry out immoral and unlawful orders:

Police refusing to arrest anti-genocide protestors.

Doctors and nurses refusing to inject their patients with toxic cocktails.

Civil servants refusing to implement lockdown and isolation policies.

Soldiers refusing to fire on unarmed civilians.

Teachers refusing to teach evident falsehoods (such as more than two sexes).

Lawyers refusing to end prosecutions because the defendant is ‘connected’.

Councils refusing to implement Agenda 2030 and the euphemistic ‘sustainable development goals’ (depopulation policies).

Pilots refusing to do geoengineering flights.

Journalists refusing to write pro-epstein class propaganda.

and so on.

All the people in these jobs have individual agency, but are captured and ruled by fear, indoctrination and a relinquishing of responsibility and morality.

It’s the Milgram experiment but for the whole country: order-followers commit crimes on behalf of the state in the belief that someone else will take the blame, or no one will.

No state crime can happen without the soldiers, police, judges, lawyers, doctors, nurses and other civil servants and contractors actually carrying it out, and the journalists and censors spinning it/covering it up whenever needed. This is how evil rules and wins.

The secretary of health does not inject your children with future illness or death – your doctor does.

The secretary of war does not murder innocent people and destroy basic infrastructure – your soldiers do.

The energy secretary does not come and throw you out of your home because the state wants it for a solar industrial park or wind turbine – the police do.

The education secretary doesn’t pervert and confused the minds of young children -their teachers do.

The bosses give the orders and so are of course also culpable, but they would never actually carry out the acts that damages people’s lives and property themselves, because they are complete cowards.

The criminal acts themselves are down to the unthinking order-followers who believe they must accept whatever illegal, immoral or unjust command they are given, or else risk career suicide.

While this may sometimes be true, giving other people the courage to also refuse unethical and abhorrent tasks is worth its weight in gold, spiritually and emotionally.

Encouraging others by speaking out against irrational, immoral, unscientific or just plain evil commands may well stop evil taking place, and that is a risk worth taking.

And if following your conscience and standing up for rights, freedom, truth and justice loses you your job, then you were obviously in the wrong job.

There are other ways to utilise your skills and also, none of us are finished developing and learning until we’re in the ground, so nobody has an excuse to do a job which goes against their moral conscience.

Those who guard the politicians and the bankers; those who inject the population and cover up for the government’s crimes and those who go and kill people who are no threat to anyone have been dehumanised, and brainwashed to believe they are somehow actually on the side of the good guys. Against all of the ordinary people of the world who just want to get on with their lives and have no desire to exert any control over anyone else.

A primary question must be answered by every individual: why do i believe what i believe? And from that, what am i doing on a day to day basis that improves people’s lives? Until you can answer those for and to yourself openly and honestly, you will never really feel fulfilled about what you are doing with your life.

This message is exactly the kind of thing that algorithms will throttle, for obvious reasons. Please feel free to re-post (without credit), share on other platforms, as well as re-stack etc.

with peace & love & faith xxx

The Light