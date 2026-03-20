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Apapach-Arte's avatar
Apapach-Arte
7d

To everyone who follows insane orders to keep their jobs, at the very least ask yourselves if it’s worth the karma.

It all comes down to us little garden-variety people. We are the ones holding this madness in place.

And all we have to do is say NO.

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RJ Sykes's avatar
RJ Sykes
7d

I often think about this myself; the power of the collective force is far greater when we are focused and united, and this is why the powers that be do everything to discourage that.

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