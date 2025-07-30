The biggest threat to our way of life is not the extreme left or right, nor is it islam and it’s not the zionists either.

It’s not Russia or China or any other nation, and certainly not their people who just want to live an ordinary life and provide for their families, just like us.

No, the biggest threat to every man, woman and child alive and about to be is the state, and all its apparatus and weapons that are formed against us.

It has people believing in it as God, as if it must be obeyed without question, worshipped as the provider of everything we need, and somehow our society will not function without it looking after every single aspect of our lives. Without the state we would have chaos, it constantly claims.

It employs vast numbers of police, army, lawyers, judges, civil servants, doctors and media to protect it and enact its decrees, and almost all of these people are as brainwashed as the majority of the population into believing that the state is righteous, all-powerful, completely beneficial and has an unquestionable divine right to rule.

But in truth, the state is financed on ever-growing borrowed money – a credit card that we give it with a never-ending limit; it creates nothing but steals everything; it creates rules made by the richest and most powerful that they themselves do not have to follow but the rest of us must constantly suffer under (as we saw during the covid mass psy op); and it murders both at home and abroad while calling it national security, or defence, or the rule of law.

Until enough people have seen through the propaganda and realised that the state and its tentacles and minions are nothing but an enemy of the people, little will change.

The left think Jeremy Corbyn’s new party is going to save them while the right think Nigel Farage or Rupert Lowe is their saviour, despite none of these people declaring what is stated above: that the government is the people's enemy and it must be rolled back and defunded if we are ever to return to being a peaceful and prosperous nation again.

The answer lies in ourselves, our communities, our towns and cities, and our ability to spread this message – that there is another way of organising ourselves for mutual benefit and it does not involve a massive, murderous, thieving, self-serving state.

All contracts and agreements must be voluntary. Parliament has no right to make any decree that does not serve every individual, even if it serves 99.9% of people. In a free and peaceful society, nobody should be forced to do anything they do not want to do, with no exceptions. Just because a group of people put on nice suits and call themselves a government does not alter that self-evident fact. If i cannot tell you what to do, then neither can 650 so-called representatives of the people.

Voting for a different group of people with different nice suits to tell us what to do makes no difference to that truth at all.

Do no harm, cause no loss is the law of the land, the world and God, who said 'love your neighbour as yourself'.

That goes for politicians as much as it does any individual.

Once many more people understand this basic principle, we will begin to see the changes we want to see; until then, all we will have is endless arguments over who is the best bunch of criminals to embezzle, waste and use the nation’s stolen money for whatever it sees fit, perpetual war, misery and the continual destruction of the economy.

Every exchange must be voluntary, at every level. If you want to contract me for my services or goods then let's agree a mutually beneficial arrangement. Nothing the state does is mutually beneficial - it only benefits them and their banking overlords, let's be clear about that.

Of course i am an enemy of the state - because the state can never be anything but my enemy, and yours, and everyone else's.

I will leave it up to you what you do with this information - i believe in voluntaryism after all, and not force.

with peace & love & faith xxx