There is a genocide, and phony wars, and massive corporate pollution (but at least you’re not using a straw that actually works).

And the ones doing the terror are our governments: their militaries and intelligence agencies commit 99 per cent of the world’s violent acts, whether in their own name or under false flags, including bombings, assassinations, kidnappings, torture and mass murder.

One of the IDF’s rape gangs.

The ones electrocuting people, raping prisoners with dogs, droning entire families and apartment blocks from an air-conditioned office hundreds of miles away – they’re the terrorists, and they all work for the government, so what they’re doing is labelled ‘legal’ and they do not face the consequences of their crimes against others. Thou shall not murder waved away with a pen and a wig. Nobody ever wonders if it might be them next, and someone else pushing a button on their family. Because it will be, one day.

You are not under attack from fascists, socialists, liberals or conspiracy theorists.

You are under attack from the most violent, terrorist, extremist, psychopathic scum there has ever been, and they head governments, NGOs, huge investment banks and international corporations. These and their senior underlings are the people named in the Epstein files and who commit murder, rape, torture innocent children, start and profit from wars and the theft of the commons and our labour.

And they will absolutely lie to your face with total impunity, as if it’s an honour to do so. They wear expensive clothes and surround themselves with the pomp of authority and the apparatus and respectability of the state and the central bank, as if perpetual wars, unpayable debts, a collapsing currency, growing poverty and a people divided over almost everything are the very definition of a successful world.

Yeah, well done guys, there couldn’t possibly be a better way than this to do things. We’ll leave you a five star review.

President Bill Clinton with child rapist and traffickers Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell

Because if they tell you things are getting better, that you’ve never had it so good, it’s the best economy ever (which is why we’re talking about having to send you $5,000 cheques) and keep repeating it over and over, every day of every year, some part of your unthinking, automatic brain starts to believe it’s true, and it neuters you from getting angry and doing something about it.

They’re lying, they’re always lying, but I’m not sure if we’re yet at the stage where they know we know that they are always lying – because at that point, I expect the world to change a fair bit. People will stop voting and stop buying from corporations in their millions. Many will dump their smartphones and start cancelling contracts and subscriptions all over the place. Who’s going to watch the propaganda any more?

‘I have a dream…’

Most importantly, people will realise they have been outsourcing a lot of things they could do for themselves and that the marketing of ‘convenience’ is really creating dependence.

Nobody wants their choices limited, even if some want the choices of others limited. But once you wake up to the fact that the digital world, the internet, mass communication technology, while utterly wonderful and useful, is also far more of a giant surveillance tool, far better and more intrusive than Orwell’s' ‘Big Brother’ which could only manage telescreens everywhere, then you start to shrink your digital footprint.

Whatever they’re telling you, whatever they’re selling – think and do the opposite. The evil families that run the world and direct NGOs, governments and corporations have an agenda, and it’s one of control, depopulation and enslavement of those who remain. This is what they want, and they dress it up as saving the Earth, sell it with faked resource scarcity (including credit, creating busts and crashes) and make it an ethical decision to not have children, not think big for your life and not enjoy and explore the world.

Since when did these wicked and insane people get to choose your life for you, for everyone? Who are these people and how did they get their power? Who gave it to them, and why are we continuing to allow them to use it for such evil ends, making everyone’s life a misery?

I imagine their ultimate dystopian dream is to have the entire world to themselves, with almost everything automated, but for whatever needs human maintenance/labour they will keep smart city plantations of a few million perpetually starving and eager for a chance to work and eat properly.

This will require killing off 90-95 per cent of us, which the astute will know they have already begun the process of doing. Through more fake crises and phony false flags, they will move people to digital ID, then programmable currencies, and then they can make them take whatever injections they like under the guise of more fake pandemics.

The Georgia Guidestones, 1980-2022

Of course we’ll resist - we’d rather die than take their poison in our veins, but they don’t mind that either, of course. Probably better to resist now, which is why i have been trying to raise the alarm in as many way as i am capable for the last 13.5 years, and will continue to do so until my dying day.

Time is running out now though - there may be some major crises and catastrophes planned for 2027-29, so they can reach their 17 goals to enslave the Earth - so we need to double or triple our efforts (or get started) and stop thinking it will all go away, or it’s not really happening because it’s too much like a movie or science fiction, or someone else will take care of it, and start realising we ourselves need to take part in active resistance wherever possible and legal (because they want to be able to incarcerate you too.)

I don’t know what else i can do - i am open to suggestion, collaboration, discussion, whatever - the majority of the people still sleep and we need to make an impact to wake them out of their trance. War sucks. Genocide is wrong. The currency is stealing from us. And the state deserves no power to do anything but ensure the courts are functioning properly and the sewers work. But tell that kids today and they won’t believe it. Actually, the kids seem to get it. It’s the vast majority of the rest of society which is happy to swim in a world of lies and wonder why they’re not at peace and things are not getting better. It’s because the world is fake and horrifying and they have adjusted their psyche so that they can live with that, somehow.

Without doubt, the very worst of humanity; the most selfish, psychopathic, bloodthirsty humans are running the show, and they will continue to run the show for as long as you give them your time, energy, attention, money and respect.

Once you see them for the well-dressed criminal mafia gang that they are, with no right to rule, and it’s their fault the world is how it is and is getting much worse, you understand why it is so important to rebel, to 180, to disobey and refuse to comply and take part in their system as little as possible.

Peace xxx