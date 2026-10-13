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J4444's avatar
J4444
5d

Just say NO and laugh at the pathetic nerds who run this shitshow.

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Nick's avatar
Nick
5dEdited

Most people are still Mind Controlled so it’s an up hill struggle to get through to them.

I agree that mass peaceful non compliance is the answer.

And we are ready running out of time so this needs to be treated as an emergency.

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