City of London - Bank for International Settlements - Wall Street

Ten Questions:

1.Why are politicians the least trusted but governments respected and obeyed?

2. Why are governments across the world passing the same laws at the same time?

3. When was the last time the public made a decision that made any actual difference?

4. Everyone knows that money rules the world, but who rules the money and why does anyone rule it?

5. Why do individual men and women get the power to commit crimes when they are instituted as government, military or police?

6. Why is our privacy being dismantled but the government’s secrecy remains official?

7. Nobody sane wants power over anyone else; every normal human wants to lead a fulfilling, useful life according to their individual choices and wants the same freedom for everyone else. Why do we have to fight governments and corporations continually just to be able to do this?

8. Who or what has committed more murders than everyone else put together?

9. Why would voting for a different manager with a different colour rosette make any difference?

10. Can you therefore conclude that you have no say in any decisions that matter, yet you continue to accept a worsening standard of living for more and more of your time and energy, and then pay for a government that does nothing but steal and murder?

George Carlin - The Big Club

For those who get it:

There is no fighting the system – there is only building something that avoids it.

Any major movement, party or organisation is CONTROLLED OPPOSITION to waste your time and lead you to believe the solution is to be found somewhere in the system, or in an organised mass movement.

It isn’t, and it never could be. It’s in you and your family and some of your neighbours and friends revising what you believe, taking a realistic look at what is coming and preparing accordingly. There is only building a new supply chain and network for your needs and helping out with that network for others – whether producing food and goods, providing land, property, transport, online, infrastructure, etc. etc. Trade with cash, silver, gold, barter, time banking, favours, etc.

