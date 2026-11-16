How did the evil psychopaths who have committed centuries’ worth of atrocious crimes against humanity across the world get so rich and powerful?

By securing the sole right to create currency from nothing and loan it to governments, corporations and individuals for mortgages and loans.

By charging interest on this ethereal commodity, essentially worthless IOUs, and foreclosing on property (and nations) pledged when non-payment occurs, they have acquired pretty much everything, and they are also coming for your body and your mind as well.

In the early days, they hired mercenaries and developed armies to protect their right; nowadays they have entire secret intelligence services and huge militaries with massive budgets and advanced technology at their disposal.

Currency in Weimar Germany went to its intrinsic value and became worthless.

Political philosophies and ideologies are totally irrelevant when the currency and banking system is designed to extract everyone’s wealth and give the criminal uber-lords the entire world in exchange for a Ponzi debt IOU scheme.

The rational among us see existence and conclude there must be a prime cause – a Creator of some kind.

Similarly, all of the world’s problems, from the ongoing genocides in Palestine, Sudan, Yemen, Kashmir and many other places to the decimation of economies and livelihoods through disastrous policies emanating from a fake climate problem; a worldwide health crisis due to the takeover of health by industrial Big Pharma; weather modification and chemical poisoning leading to poor yields for farmers; the development of technology that is going to monitor and control us automatically in the near future; mass immigration of mismatching cultures; inflation/shrinkflation/enshittificaton; militarised police forces; the collapse of learning and hope through the dumbing-down of academia and culture; and the distraction tools of Big Tech, all have one single cause:

How currency is created and lent into existence by a criminal cabal that has absolutely no lawful claim to do so.

It doesn’t matter what kind of ‘ist’ you are; whether you believe you’re on the left, the right, you’re centrist, green, liberal, or you couldn’t care less about politics – the money system affects you, and it is how everything else is manipulated to make everyone’s lives just that little bit worse day by day and year by year, while we now have trillionaires.

Even a billionaire could give 990 million away to really help people and be a ‘philanthropist’ (you know, instead of investing in vaccines, surveillance tech and propaganda, for example,) and they would still live like a king. So what is a trillionaire doing with that much money while people starve, freeze, drown and are murdered? Putting fake rockets and cars in space on your screen.

Instead of relieving genuine problems, we get CGI stunts like this. What planet is that anyway?

Through a massive, labyrinthine network of front organisations including governments, banks, corporations, NGOs, Foundations, Charities and all the occult societies, the money power buys and controls everything.

It is one source; one small group of people that have somehow acquired the literal licence to print money and then swap it for ownership of the Earth, its resources and eventually, all of the people now existing and in perpetuity.

One cause, one source, one central problem that ignites a thousand others, for people to then be divided and attack like a Hydra’s heads, leaving the beast itself alive and able to grow many more heads whenever it needs to.

‘It’s the currency, stupid.’

Not the far right, not the radical left, not this politician or that party or some ideology or religion or an entire people. Money: where does it come from, who creates it and, if it is the source of most of the evil in the world, what can we do about it?

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The Light paper