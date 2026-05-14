Anyone with a modicum of self-worth and critical thinking ability now knows of the plans to control and monitor every one of us through digital ID and programmable digital currencies, all under the guise of ethics and morality: to keep us safe, to sustain the Earth, to make everyone equal.

What we need now is a conversation about what can be done, given that the police, military, judiciary, civil service and all political parties are under their control and not serving the people, whether or not they know it.

Part of the programme is to keep us hooked online for more information on the various aspects of the problem and anything else they can distract us with, so that we never get around to working out how to evade and thrive once the entire world has gone full digital control – over our wallets, transport and lives.

Nobody wants to be a slave no matter how they dress it up, but 15-minute cities, digital ID, programmable currencies, the tokenisation of assets and the legislation and infrastructure they are preparing will lead to just that: an automated system with access to your digital profile, which will control your wallet in terms of when, where, how and if you can spend your money.

So here is our basic advice on how to put yourself in a position to be able to resist what will surely be a full-on technocratic tyranny demanding whatever it wants from you and your family in the future:

1. De-digitise. You’re Winston Smith in 1984, trying to AVOID the screens and the gaze of Big Brother. While the internet is still accessible, use a PC or laptop – much cheaper and a bigger screen!

2. Become as self-reliant as possible. Food, energy/fuel, water, skills and keeping hope up. Nobody will be able to do this alone, so get to know your local farmers and producers, and avoid supermarket slop.

3. Skills take time. Learn them now. From chopping wood to purifying water to making a bow, fixing cars and whatever else you think you might need if we are forced to exist outside of government and corporate cages for a while. Skills are also higly valuable should things get even worse than simply parallel systems co-existing for a while, for whatever reason.

4. Build a network of those who also don’t want to be slaves in the digital matrix – they could be of any age, any ‘political’ persuasion, and religion. All the divisions between us non-child-raping-billionaire ordinary folk are exaggerated and then inflamed and segregated by those at the very top who hire the brightest minds to indoctrinate, propagandise, divide and conquer us, mostly without bashing a single head, Brave New World-style.

5. Sort your finances. If you’re in debt, find a way to zero it if possible. Interest rates are going to rise at the same time as asset prices are going to fall because the financial overlords of the entire system know that most middle class wealth is stored in homes or buy-to-lets, and those people have not yet seen a period of frozen liquidity, with no more refinancing and the bill coming due. You don’t want to be selling at the same time as everyone else.

6. Explain to your family what is going on as gently as you can and why you are preparing and learning skills. They might want to as well, so encourage them.

7. Don’t be afraid. This is a big one, but there is nothing new under the sun; what’s been before will come again, and every cruel and mighty empire rises and falls eventually. Life will always go on – it’s how we choose to think and act in those periods of crisis and tyranny that will decide whether we survive and thrive or not.

For as long as we’re online, a literally free exchange site:

free-trade.org