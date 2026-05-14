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Frances Leader's avatar
Frances Leader
8d

I reached the point of dropping out of society in 2004. I fitted out a hi-top van, sold my home and business and drove to Spain, slowly via rural roads. I took my two dogs and a cat with me.

After many months of searching I bought an off-grid neglected fruit farm on the south face of the Sierra de Gredos and worked flat out to rescue it from an overgrowth of brambles.

After 4 years of relentless hard labour I was able to support myself and the farm with my produce and a small evening school teaching English to villagers.

In 2008 the financial crash smashed the Spanish economy and the local fathers were suddenly unemployed. Of course extra-curricula activities for their children were axed from their budgets. I found myself without an income.

Even off-grid I still had to pay annual council tax, landline phone bills and a little fuel to run water pumps and chain saw. Then came the rumours that water drawn from the river alongside my property would be METERED and paid for. I had built a natural irrigation system which meandered throughout my property and collected in a holding pond which discharged back to the river constantly.

I attended a council meeting and explained that, if they initiated the meter scheme, I would require two meters. One at the inlet and one at the exit. So that we could calculate exactly how much water I was extracting from the river. This point froze the meeting in its tracks. People began to realise the absurdity of their scheme because when it rained on the mountain my place was temporarily flooded so the chances were that I would be contributing MORE water back to the river than I was actually using!

Most of the villagers had small farms in the foothills around me and, even though they had been there for generations, nobody was entirely self sufficient. Only the local aristocracy had property and businesses large enough to withstand the economic tragedy that 2008 turned out to be.

I hung on as long as I could, but eventually had to sell up and return to UK before I accumulated sufficient debt to bankrupt me.

Thriving and surviving off-grid, even in a friendly rural community, is tough work and requires full physical fitness and adaptability.

It is impossible to extricate ourselves from the system entirely. It reaches into our lives and strangles us with its avarice.

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RJ Sykes's avatar
RJ Sykes
8dEdited

I have a friend who has little in the way of a digital footprint as they are simply a technophobe. They do everything the ‘old fashioned ’ way, such as visiting the bank face to face, using cash, nothing is done online, they have no social media (they think it’s 💩) and their mobile is purely for texting and supports no apps (they are clueless about apps). They’re not that old. They don’t even have an email. Perhaps they have the right idea.

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