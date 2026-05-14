Thrive and survive in adversity
A brief guide for those who have realised the size of the problem
Anyone with a modicum of self-worth and critical thinking ability now knows of the plans to control and monitor every one of us through digital ID and programmable digital currencies, all under the guise of ethics and morality: to keep us safe, to sustain the Earth, to make everyone equal.
What we need now is a conversation about what can be done, given that the police, military, judiciary, civil service and all political parties are under their control and not serving the people, whether or not they know it.
Part of the programme is to keep us hooked online for more information on the various aspects of the problem and anything else they can distract us with, so that we never get around to working out how to evade and thrive once the entire world has gone full digital control – over our wallets, transport and lives.
Nobody wants to be a slave no matter how they dress it up, but 15-minute cities, digital ID, programmable currencies, the tokenisation of assets and the legislation and infrastructure they are preparing will lead to just that: an automated system with access to your digital profile, which will control your wallet in terms of when, where, how and if you can spend your money.
So here is our basic advice on how to put yourself in a position to be able to resist what will surely be a full-on technocratic tyranny demanding whatever it wants from you and your family in the future:
1. De-digitise. You’re Winston Smith in 1984, trying to AVOID the screens and the gaze of Big Brother. While the internet is still accessible, use a PC or laptop – much cheaper and a bigger screen!
2. Become as self-reliant as possible. Food, energy/fuel, water, skills and keeping hope up. Nobody will be able to do this alone, so get to know your local farmers and producers, and avoid supermarket slop.
3. Skills take time. Learn them now. From chopping wood to purifying water to making a bow, fixing cars and whatever else you think you might need if we are forced to exist outside of government and corporate cages for a while. Skills are also higly valuable should things get even worse than simply parallel systems co-existing for a while, for whatever reason.
4. Build a network of those who also don’t want to be slaves in the digital matrix – they could be of any age, any ‘political’ persuasion, and religion. All the divisions between us non-child-raping-billionaire ordinary folk are exaggerated and then inflamed and segregated by those at the very top who hire the brightest minds to indoctrinate, propagandise, divide and conquer us, mostly without bashing a single head, Brave New World-style.
5. Sort your finances. If you’re in debt, find a way to zero it if possible. Interest rates are going to rise at the same time as asset prices are going to fall because the financial overlords of the entire system know that most middle class wealth is stored in homes or buy-to-lets, and those people have not yet seen a period of frozen liquidity, with no more refinancing and the bill coming due. You don’t want to be selling at the same time as everyone else.
6. Explain to your family what is going on as gently as you can and why you are preparing and learning skills. They might want to as well, so encourage them.
7. Don’t be afraid. This is a big one, but there is nothing new under the sun; what’s been before will come again, and every cruel and mighty empire rises and falls eventually. Life will always go on – it’s how we choose to think and act in those periods of crisis and tyranny that will decide whether we survive and thrive or not.
For as long as we’re online, a literally free exchange site:
I reached the point of dropping out of society in 2004. I fitted out a hi-top van, sold my home and business and drove to Spain, slowly via rural roads. I took my two dogs and a cat with me.
After many months of searching I bought an off-grid neglected fruit farm on the south face of the Sierra de Gredos and worked flat out to rescue it from an overgrowth of brambles.
After 4 years of relentless hard labour I was able to support myself and the farm with my produce and a small evening school teaching English to villagers.
In 2008 the financial crash smashed the Spanish economy and the local fathers were suddenly unemployed. Of course extra-curricula activities for their children were axed from their budgets. I found myself without an income.
Even off-grid I still had to pay annual council tax, landline phone bills and a little fuel to run water pumps and chain saw. Then came the rumours that water drawn from the river alongside my property would be METERED and paid for. I had built a natural irrigation system which meandered throughout my property and collected in a holding pond which discharged back to the river constantly.
I attended a council meeting and explained that, if they initiated the meter scheme, I would require two meters. One at the inlet and one at the exit. So that we could calculate exactly how much water I was extracting from the river. This point froze the meeting in its tracks. People began to realise the absurdity of their scheme because when it rained on the mountain my place was temporarily flooded so the chances were that I would be contributing MORE water back to the river than I was actually using!
Most of the villagers had small farms in the foothills around me and, even though they had been there for generations, nobody was entirely self sufficient. Only the local aristocracy had property and businesses large enough to withstand the economic tragedy that 2008 turned out to be.
I hung on as long as I could, but eventually had to sell up and return to UK before I accumulated sufficient debt to bankrupt me.
Thriving and surviving off-grid, even in a friendly rural community, is tough work and requires full physical fitness and adaptability.
It is impossible to extricate ourselves from the system entirely. It reaches into our lives and strangles us with its avarice.
I have a friend who has little in the way of a digital footprint as they are simply a technophobe. They do everything the ‘old fashioned ’ way, such as visiting the bank face to face, using cash, nothing is done online, they have no social media (they think it’s 💩) and their mobile is purely for texting and supports no apps (they are clueless about apps). They’re not that old. They don’t even have an email. Perhaps they have the right idea.