Truthbombs
Stickers for you to put anywhere people will see them
8 each of 10 designs = 80 stickers for under a tenner delivered:
Thank you for spreading the truthbombs!
Peace xxx
8 each of 10 designs = 80 stickers for under a tenner delivered:
Thank you for spreading the truthbombs!
Peace xxx
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How about something like this for a sticker?
It only takes 10,000 SAR requests to overload and make CCTV untenable and too expensive to run.
Nice array of truth bombs!
Here's a poetic truth bomb that just might cover all these bombs in a general sense ... https://redpillpoems.substack.com/p/the-tell