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The Light paper

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Fibro Vision's avatar
Fibro Vision
Jun 10

How about something like this for a sticker?

It only takes 10,000 SAR requests to overload and make CCTV untenable and too expensive to run.

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Red Pill Poet's avatar
Red Pill Poet
Jun 9

Nice array of truth bombs!

Here's a poetic truth bomb that just might cover all these bombs in a general sense ... https://redpillpoems.substack.com/p/the-tell

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