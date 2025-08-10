I do mean to worry everyone, because a bill that allows police to enter your home without a warrant on suspicion of stolen goods is at the 2nd reading stage in the house of lords.



So while we are focused on hotel protests, palestine protests, digital ID and other genuine problems and attacks on our way of life, this one is a game-changer.



Where are the big freedom protest groups at with this? Have Bigbrotherwatch or Together mentioned it yet? Is there a campaign? Is there even one of those parliament petitions on it, to remove this clause which challenges 'an englishman's home is his castle' doctrine which has stood for ever in this land?



Warrantless searches are a huge step towards a full police state. The rest of the bill is equally appalling, but this part is the bit to focus on and oppose with evrything we have.

Bill on gov.uk

Those who think people should not have stolen goods are correct, so if the police do suspect someone has them, they should apply for a warrant and with good evidence it will be granted.

There is zero chance this stops at that probable cause. It will eventually be expanded to everything.

Your children will not have homes they feel secure in, but can expect sudden police entry at any time for opposing whatever madness the government of the day mandates.



Please, please spread the message and do everything you can to oppose this serious slide into totalitarianism.

Peace xxx