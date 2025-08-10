Warrantless searches about to be law
A key plank of the police state being moved into place.
I do mean to worry everyone, because a bill that allows police to enter your home without a warrant on suspicion of stolen goods is at the 2nd reading stage in the house of lords.
So while we are focused on hotel protests, palestine protests, digital ID and other genuine problems and attacks on our way of life, this one is a game-changer.
Where are the big freedom protest groups at with this? Have Bigbrotherwatch or Together mentioned it yet? Is there a campaign? Is there even one of those parliament petitions on it, to remove this clause which challenges 'an englishman's home is his castle' doctrine which has stood for ever in this land?
Warrantless searches are a huge step towards a full police state. The rest of the bill is equally appalling, but this part is the bit to focus on and oppose with evrything we have.
Those who think people should not have stolen goods are correct, so if the police do suspect someone has them, they should apply for a warrant and with good evidence it will be granted.
There is zero chance this stops at that probable cause. It will eventually be expanded to everything.
Your children will not have homes they feel secure in, but can expect sudden police entry at any time for opposing whatever madness the government of the day mandates.
Please, please spread the message and do everything you can to oppose this serious slide into totalitarianism.
Thank you for this, I shall restack and copy as widely as I can. The puppeticians will push this Bill through regardless of petitions or public outcry! They are intent on bringing a Stasi like police state, controlling everything we do or say. This has been a gradual build up over decades, culminating in what we see everywhere in the Western world. The contrived migration keeps up focussed on the illegals, the deconstruction of our culture and heritage erasing what we held dear for generations, demonising the family and biological gender to further deconstruct our values, instigating and perpetuating wars destabilising other countries, pushing climate and pandemic scams via psy-ops and brainwashing and planning the elimination and freedom to purchase what we freely wisht via the pushing of digital currency aka CBDC. It’s a concerted effort in all areas of society, of which this Bill is a part!
ALL need to write your MPs to inform them it is not acceptable, nor do they have your permission OR CONSENT.
They govern by the consent of the people but wasn't in their MANIFESTO!
If they wont listen then down tools - NO WORK MEANS NO TAXES AND NO MONEY FOR THEIR PLANS AND WILL COLLAPSE THEM!
AND EMBARRASS the lot if them on the world stage.