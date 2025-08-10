The Light paper

The Light paper

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Peter Wiggins's avatar
Peter Wiggins
10h

Thank you for this, I shall restack and copy as widely as I can. The puppeticians will push this Bill through regardless of petitions or public outcry! They are intent on bringing a Stasi like police state, controlling everything we do or say. This has been a gradual build up over decades, culminating in what we see everywhere in the Western world. The contrived migration keeps up focussed on the illegals, the deconstruction of our culture and heritage erasing what we held dear for generations, demonising the family and biological gender to further deconstruct our values, instigating and perpetuating wars destabilising other countries, pushing climate and pandemic scams via psy-ops and brainwashing and planning the elimination and freedom to purchase what we freely wisht via the pushing of digital currency aka CBDC. It’s a concerted effort in all areas of society, of which this Bill is a part!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Sara's avatar
Sara
12h

ALL need to write your MPs to inform them it is not acceptable, nor do they have your permission OR CONSENT.

They govern by the consent of the people but wasn't in their MANIFESTO!

If they wont listen then down tools - NO WORK MEANS NO TAXES AND NO MONEY FOR THEIR PLANS AND WILL COLLAPSE THEM!

AND EMBARRASS the lot if them on the world stage.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
10 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 thelightpaper
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture