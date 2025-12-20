I really am that much of a luddite anti-ai person that i won’t even read posts or articles sent to us made with or by ai, because we just wouldn’t use it at The Light paper (try getting ai to write anything suitable for our publication anyway..)

The tech bros tell us ai is inevitable and to learn to live with it, but i think that’s a stock pitch and in current form it does nothing useful at all. I think that it really is a huge bubble for what is basically one piece of software that isn’t really that good, and certainly not vital.

Here are some more reasons why i won’t use it:

Every input is training it to be able to do more and more of what it does do well – searching and collating what is in its mainstream, google-approved sources. It really is not very good at anything a decent search engine can’t do (i use yandex, it’s like google was in 2014. If you must use google for ‘convenience’ always put ‘-ai’ at the end of the search and you won’t get that annoying delay and useless spackbabble first).

By handing over analytical or creative tasks to software, it atrophies the parts of our minds that normally deal with them, making you more dependent on it as you stop using your innate abilities.

Therefore it will make people lazy and stupid and unable to process information.

It is already taking human jobs that will likely never be replaced (though some firms are rehiring human staff because of the abject failure of the ai).

It seems designed to propagandise, deceive, emotionally manipulate and generally make users’ lives poorer for the experience, yet strangely addictive. It is a time sink. Like computers and the internet, they were supposed to make things quicker and free us up, but they just mean we spend more time on them. If you do use ai, be honest, how much time do you spend on it, giving and refining prompts as well as chatting endlessly about little that will get you fed? Or is it like video games, you simply get lost in time until the rest of your life comes knocking again?

Eventually it will become Colossus - The Forbin Experiment.

The last is the rulers’ front hand when it comes to ai propaganda - although the little-known 70s film is worth a watch for its prescience (you can torrent it quite easily), and a joke of course – the idea that ai will become the terminator is silly, and a conspiracy theory red herring. Who needs sentient, self-replicating and utterly ruthless machine soldiers when you have central banks and the ability to issue currency out of thin air?

Which then allows them to develop a 21st century digital surveillance and control system that every totalitarian, psychopathic, murderous ruler from the past would give their right arm and right eye for.

For those who think it can’t possibly all work given how unreliable computers are, do you think the state of each contract will be 1 or 0 as its default when any error event occurs or power is lost? Will the vending door or the train barrier remain open or closed do you think?

i fully believe nobody who is aware should be using it - for writing, images, music (of course! - hear our un-ai-able songs) design or anything else.

MAYBE if i want a summary of the weather forecasts for a certain city it MIGHT be able to get a good collation, but would it get it right?

By the way, we’re looking at getting a cow for our little place - apparently if we don’t want to hire a bull if we want a calf, we need to call the ‘ai’ man. I wonder if the rulers when picking that particular abbreviation, knew exactly what they were doing – on the farm, it means ‘artificial insemination’.

Have a brilliant weekend,

Peace :-) x