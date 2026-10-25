The Light paper

The Light paper

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Woke up this morning and I saw the sun rise...

Despite the warnings of its imminent demise
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The Light

Even if you’re walking through the shadows you will know

The sun’s gonna rise again tomorrow

Enjoy :-) xxx

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