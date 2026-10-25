Woke up this morning and I saw the sun rise...

Playback speed×Share postShare post at current timeShare from 0:000:00/4427Woke up this morning and I saw the sun rise...Despite the warnings of its imminent demiseThe LightOct 25, 20264427ShareEven if you’re walking through the shadows you will knowThe sun’s gonna rise again tomorrowEnjoy :-) xxxDiscussion about this videoCommentsRestacksThe Light paperSubscribeAuthorsThe LightRecent PostsStand in The Light 2026Jun 23 • The LightWant to live foreverJan 6 • The LightFreedom Music FestivalDec 17, 2025 • The LightStand in The LightMar 17, 2025 • The Light