The Light paper

The Light paper

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davina@davinamackail.com's avatar
davina@davinamackail.com
2d

It's called 'spelling' for a reason! Language had the Ruach (the spirit) removed and was deadened when we locked it down with the 5 vowels. AE - IOU

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Maia mires's avatar
Maia mires
3d

Great succinct article. Its so good that it's short also and to be the point. Wish more articles (including my own!) were like this! It makes it so much easier to share...

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