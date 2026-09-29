WHEN exactly did war become ‘armed conflict’ then ‘police actions’, ‘military interventions’, then ‘operations for freedom and democracy’, and why did torture become ‘enhanced interrogation techniques’, or full-on genocide morph into ‘defending ourselves’?

Carbon neutral. Catching a cold. Credit crunch. Bailout. Global. Prehistoric. Extremist. Common Era. Common sense. Science Fiction.

All of these seemingly everyday terms are fully loaded with preconceived assumptions that your brain will accept as true once you repeat the word or phrase to yourself or say it and use it, and of course the more you repeat it, and the more everyone else does, the more ‘true’ it becomes. This changes and frames the debate before any arguments have been heard.

In this type of propaganda, thought restriction through diffusing language meaning into the culture, what becomes ‘the truth’ is by the simple means of a popularity contest.

For example, celebrating the beginning of a new year in the spring, when life begins anew, lambs and crocuses and daffodils are born, we are reminded of the Creator’s awesome power and intelligence, to have created a natural system of infinite complexity that just works year after year, millenium after millenium. But to do so today of course makes you an April Fool, because you are not celebrating a new year in the middle of the dead, cold winter. It took them over 250 years to achieve this, and to put us out of sync with nature in thought and deed. You might note the financial year still begins on April 1.

Another example is the phrase the Big Bang.

Billions of people may be walking round with that belief and phrase in their head whenever their consciousness is presented with questions of spirituality, origin and purpose – the big questions. But how many of them have ever asked the simple, logical, critical questions that this phrase is loaded up with:

What exploded? What made it explode? Where did the energy come from? Why did it explode then and not earlier? Are we saying there is an effect without a cause here? A miracle, perhaps?

It’s all quieted with one alliterative, easy-to-remember ‘scientific’ model. No questions, just acceptance through social engineering and repetition.

Using their all-pervading, media-education-entertainment propaganda delivery system to neutralise all of those questions gives your consciousness an easy get-out, so it can go back to either being amused or switched off so we can get on with our day jobs. - two things the rulers absolutely want us doing. Not thinking though. Just repeat our language because we’ve already done the thinking for you, and remember, we’re experts.

It’s insidious, and you should start to notice it in all of the language that you use, changing wherever necessary to words and phrases that reflect the actual truth of reality according to our own senses, logic and reasoning, rather than a worldview that those in power want you to automatically mentally defer to, primarily because they want to stay in power, preferably forever.

Anarchy beings up a mental image of riots, cars and buildings on fire and men in black ski masks throwing molotov cocktails at lines of police.

But that’s the system we have now, isn’t it?

Anarchy means without rulers (though not without rules – no one aside from the present rulers wants to live in an immoral, unjust world) but there is no picture of self-reliant families working, trading, sharing and living together in peace when you utter that word to the majority of the public.

‘Naturally’ might be a better replacement, as that word has not been sullied just yet, often to mean the opposite of what words once did.

The last example I will give is conspiracy theory. Actually termed way before the CIA in the late 19th century, though of course they promulgated it to warp people’s minds especially after the Kennedy ‘assassination’.

A conspiracy is a group of people plotting together to commit evil against others, and a theory is a supposition about that. Today, put them together, and you have ‘do not believe your own eyes, logic and reasoning. The idea that the government, the media and the world are lying or committing serious crimes is laughable, those that suggest so are lunatics and cranks and nobody should listen to anything they say, ever.’

Pretty neat move by those who own and control the means of communication and information for the whole world. The message is, ‘everything we do is legit, and anyone who doesn’t agree is a crackpot’.

That’s how they stay in power.

Change the language, change the thoughts. Changing behaviour also changes thought patterns as well, surprisingly. That’s why they had people doing nonsensical, illogical things during covid. It was modifying their minds and embedding beliefs through unthinking action.

Language reframes debate. We are raising our children to understand this and be precise and correct with the words and phrases they use – to actually think about them and make sure they are not simply repeating what they have heard like an automaton.

Yes, we have children. Not ‘kids’.

Peace xxx