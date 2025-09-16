ClearAir.fm is an independent online radio station committed to truth, peaceful free speech, and artistic freedom.

Broadcasting a mix of impactful podcasts, meaningful music, and ethical advertising, we aim to be the go-to voice for those seeking content that challenges mainstream narratives while supporting grassroots creativity.

We have podcasters like James Corbett, Richard Vobes, Mark Devlin, Phil Escott and many more original and new presenters on board already, but we need even more.

So if you want to join a brand new online radio station challenging mainstream narratives and supporting independent music, and fancy trying your hand at podcasting on a weekly basis, please email us.

All shows will be pre-recorded and then you’ll post the show in mp3 format to our site.

They can be on whatever your preferred topics/format of interest are, and let your imagination run wild - game shows, plays, talk shows, as well as discussing the topics of the previous week.

Musicians are also welcome to upload their music directly on the site linked below.

Get in touch: clearairfm@protonmail.com

ClearAIR.fm – THE SOUND OF FREEDOM