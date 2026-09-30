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Red Pill Poet's avatar
Red Pill Poet
2d

Never had a cell phone. Ever! Zero data leakage to Intellexa or Palantir or...

Not sayin' I knew all along, but I knew. I knew because I knew that convenience is the ultimate lure and trap, and that cell phones, and later and especially smartphones, were/are the crack cocaine of convenience.

Today's smartphone = the Stasi to the power of infinity.

https://redpillpoems.substack.com/p/the-cost-of-free-cheese

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RJ Sykes's avatar
RJ Sykes
2d

I have a friend who’s a technophobe and uses her non-smartphone to text only and to take a few photos. Nothing else and has never had social media. Still does everything face to face. Drives a 20 year old still going. Not that old either.

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