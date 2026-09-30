An Israeli company called Intellexa is probably extracting all of your private information and you wouldn’t know it.

‘Company marketing material shows the extensive data available once the spyware is installed, including ability to access:

Encrypted instant messaging apps like Signal and WhatsApp,

Audio recordings,

Emails,

Device locations,

Screenshots and camera photos,

Stored passwords,

Contacts and call logs,

and also to activate the device’s microphone.’

Copied and pasted from Amnesty International’s website (LINK) :

Key finding 1: New insights into Predator infection vectors, including attacks via advertising ecosystems

The leak provides fresh insights into the broad capabilities, system architecture and infection vectors used in Intellexa’s spyware product.

Intellexa has rebranded their flagship mobile spyware product on multiple occasions: best-known externally as Predator, the broad system has also been marketed as Helios, Nova, Green Arrow and Red Arrow. In this technical briefing, the system will simply be referred to as Predator for ease of reference. While the product appears to have evolved over time, the broad architecture and focus on remotely infecting mobile devices has remained the same.

Unlike spyware made by competitors, Intellexa’s Predator relies, almost exclusively, on so-called “1-click” attacks to infect a device, which require a malicious link to be opened in the target’s phone. The malicious link then loads a browser exploit for Chrome (on Android) or Safari (on iOS) to gain initial access to the device and download the full spyware payload. Company marketing material (see Figure 1) shows the extensive data available once the spyware is installed, including ability to access encrypted instant messaging apps like Signal and WhatsApp, audio recordings, emails, device locations, screenshots and camera photos, stored passwords, contacts and call logs, and also to activate the device’s microphone.

Figure 2: Screenshot of a leaked document detailing the capabilities of Predator spyware deployed “on-prem”, which means “at customer premises” with on-site management of collected data.

After successful installation on the target’s device, the spyware ultimately communicates with, and uploads surveillance data to a Predator backend server physically located in the customer country (Figure 2). In an attempt to hide the ultimate identity of the spyware operator, all data from the spyware is first relayed (Figure 3) through a chain of anonymization servers, termed the “CNC Anonymization Network”.

There is much on this as a Greek court has found the directors of the company guilty of eavesdropping and other charges, but the message to those still wedded to their personal spy devices is loud and clear: they can and will watch, listen and record your every action at any time. Is having a device that might make things slightly quicker and more convenient really worth giving up all of your private, personal information for?

Nobody thinks their personal data is valuable, but it really is, to so many evil entities. Why give it them when there are always ways around things?

Even if you must have a spy phone, at least leave it at home so they can’t track and trace you everywhere you go and AI can figure out exactly who is in your network, where you meet, for how long and probably record keyword-triggered conversations as well. Only have the app you have to have for work or life, and do not use the damn thing for anything else.

We used to care about protecting our privacy - our unique personal, private information. Now it seems we have been Gramsci’d into giving it all away and even paying monthly for the device through which they spy on your entire life.

We need to stop being mental before we have any chance of stopping a digital surveillance and monetary system. We do things that are not just not for our benefit, but downright harmful, because the rulers persuaded us to through extremely clever propaganda techniques.

Me, i don’t like being conned - that’s how i quit smoking cigarettes/baccy after 35 years cold turkey. They can stick that right up their arse.

I had an HTC One for about 2-3 months back in 2011 - i could see then how addictive these things were going to be, and made sure after handing it back to the company i was working for, that i never, ever got one. I do have one now, because the banking system is forcing everyone away from high street banks and onto online control systems, but it stays in one place, has one bank app on it, and is never used for anything else, ever. I use a laptop and non-internet PC, and they never go anywhere either.

We all want to change the world, but the world has got us by the balls until we realise it’s all about changing ourselves. How are we contributing to this system and helping it grow? Are we able to stop doing that? What changes will we have to make individually to stop what we do from supporting the system?

Words have power, but without action they are merely thought-dreams whispering on the wind.

Last day to order the next issue of The Light paper if you want to reach people offline, in the real world, with the real stories and the truth behind their propaganda nonsense: ORDER HERE

Peace xxx