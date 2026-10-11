What is the point of politics and parliament when the world is governed by the bankers and their fraudulent usurious central bank currency?

So much time and effort is being spent, mostly by people who see some part of the symptoms, but who are still blind to the real problem and ultimate cause and enabler of every other problem.

Whether it’s the mass migration of the third world into Europe and England; the state’s oppressive regime and agents against both anti-genocide protestors and patriot rallies, as well as all forces’ criminal behaviour during the covid psyop; the inability of politicians at all levels to listen to the people they are supposed to serve; the stupid, self-defeating, downright harmful policies enacted by successive governments using the moral imperative of a fake climate crisis and therefore Net Zero carbon emissions are a worthy goal; do we also need to mention the endless wars, child and drug trafficking, geoengineering programmes, and all other manner of attacks on people and mankind?

All of this is possible because your vote doesn’t matter. Even if we all voted for the most awake, aware, God-fearing politician ever and all their party were on board and they captured parliament to restore our ancient laws, customs and rights, etc. - well, you saw what they did to Liz Truss, and she’s still at level 2 or 3 of understanding the world. Imagine how seriously they would crash the economy of any country who dared to declare secession from the bankers’ globalist debt-money system, exit from NATO, the UN, the WHO, etc. etc.

Very smart, erudite, highly-skilled men and women waste so much of their time involved in party politics, instead of spending all that useful energy on their families, communities and futures.

We need to break down the strength of parliament by refusing to give it legitimacy. If you vote, you are responsible for the politicians and the laws they rubber stamp for the banking mafia. It’s your fault. If just nine per cent of the country voted, they would have a hard time convincing people that their government is lawful and for the people.

They control us via the currency system. They replaced gold, silver and copper coins with paper and worthless metals, and now are replacing them with electronic credits that cost fractions of a penny to create, and which earn them trillions. Every country, every central bank, every currency – they skim about six per cent every year on every debt.

That’s how they control the world, by owning money and then buying everything else they need – politicians, media, other banks, natural resources, land, property, businesses, militaries, weapons and so on – creating monopolies and cartels so the only messaging you receive is what they want you to receive. They own the publishing houses and academia so they decide what gets published, what research gets amplified, and they own the media so they choose which films and music young people and the public at large are exposed to and influenced by, and it has been this way for over a century.

The central banking currency system is the key that enables all the power, control and propaganda, and almost nobody talks about it – certainly not enough, for sure. Why not go for the wizard behind the curtain?

Don’t people really understand this vital central mechanism of how we are all enslaved?