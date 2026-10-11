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The Light paper

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Skyman & Housie's avatar
Skyman & Housie
7d

Make politics a history topic and politicians enemies of the people - and their masters puppetless. Politics is a crime against humanity as far as I'm concerned. They're all bought and paid for by some nefarious entity. We can do better in our own small communities. Taxation is simply theft.

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Tim Price 😃's avatar
Tim Price 😃
7d

A handy, if sobering, summary.

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