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Patricia Spencer's avatar
Patricia Spencer
2d

Thank you for this sane and sensible post. Means we can get real and keep fighting in the here and now!

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Theworldidreamof
2d

I don't want to have an argument with you here but not all "prophecies" have been fulfilled. Jesus said the meek will inherit the land. That hasnt happened yet. What about the reference to the Millenial Kingdom in Revelation where Christ rules for 1000 years in peace. That hasn't happened yet either. In Isaiah 32, it talks about The Kingdom of Righteousness. That hasn't happened either yet, as far as I am aware. There are a lot of problems with it all as far as I am concerned. For example, in Revelation, God says the people of the world will curse God because of these pestilences like plagues and sores on their bodies and famines etc. I believe it says the people of the world or the earth. Since it is Satan's people on earth who are causing these things to happen in our time now, and sores on their bodies for example could be yet to come from vaccines etc and diseases like marburg and ebola, and famine is surely on the way as well, are we to think that God and Satan are actually working together to do such harm to the people of the earth? We have to remember as well who compiled the holy bible and how they left so many other teachings of Christ and others out of it. Aren't the ones who did that, the enemies of God? We just have to keep fighting the good fight though brother. No matter what.

Peace to you!

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